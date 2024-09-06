Sarfaraz Overjoyed At Musheer's 100

IMAGE: Musheer Khan, making his Duleep Trophy debut, hammered a century against India A. Photograph: ANI Photo

While India B's Sarfaraz Khan may have struggled with the bat in recent domestic tournaments, younger brother Musheer Khan stole the spotlight on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

Musheer, making his Duleep Trophy debut, hammered a century against India A at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

The 19 year old's aggressive celebration after reaching the triple figure mark was heartwarming, but what truly captured the hearts of fans was the reaction of elder brother Sarfaraz. The 26 year old was on his feet, cheering and clapping with immense pride his younger brother's milestone.

Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

'Musheer Khan brings up his 100,' BCCI Domestic posted while sharing the clip. 'A special celebration and a special appreciation from brother Sarfaraz Khan.'