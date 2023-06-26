News
Rediff.com  » Sports » When A Princess Met Tennis Royalty!

When A Princess Met Tennis Royalty!

By REDIFF SPORTS
June 26, 2023 07:23 IST
IMAGE: Catherine, princess of Wales, speaks with Roger Federer at Wimbledon on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Photographs: Kind courtesy Wimbledon/Facebook
 

The sun was shining down brightly on the courts at Wimbledon when Catherine, the princess of Wales, met tennis superstar Roger Federer on Sunday.

Kate spoke with Federer, who is inarguably tennis royalty (he is classy as they come), while training alongside ball kids.

IMAGE: Kate and Roger doing ball kid duties.

Wimbledon's official Facebook page posted pictures of the duo having some fun with the ball kids.

Kate was also given a quick run of some of rules to be followed by the ball kids before she and Federer were then seen chatting with the kids post the drill.

Princess Kate playing tennis 

Kate enjoyed her time at SW19, playing a bit of tennis against Federer, leaving the 20-time Grand Slam champion impressed with her game.

REDIFF SPORTS
