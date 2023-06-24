News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Messi had trouble adapting after PSG move

Messi had trouble adapting after PSG move

June 24, 2023 00:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Lionel Messi said he struggled to adapt after his move to PSG. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

Lionel Messi said he and his family had trouble adapting after his move to Paris St Germain in 2021, and he said the boos and jeers directed at him towards the end of his stint was something team mates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar also endured.

The Argentine great did not renew his contract with PSG this month after two years and he announced on June 7 that he will join MLS side Inter Miami, leaving some fans disappointed with his performance.

While Messi recorded 32 goals and 35 assists in his two seasons with the French champions, a rift with the fans emerged after he failed to help the team make it past the Champions League last 16 round.

 

"My stay in Paris started with a very difficult adaptation, much more than I expected, even though I had people I knew in the dressing room. It was difficult to adapt, the change, arriving late, not having a pre-season, adapting to the new club, the new way of playing, new teammates, the city...It wasn't easy for me or for my family," he told BeIN Sports.

The welcome was "very nice," he said.

"And then people started to treat me differently, a part of the Paris fans started to treat me differently."

"There was a rift with a big part of the Paris fans, it was not my intention, far from it, it happened like that. It had happened before with Mbappe and Neymar and I know that's their way of doing things."

"I will remember all the people who respect me, as I have always respected everyone since I arrived, and that's all, it's an anecdote."

Messi, who won two league titles and a French Super Cup with PSG, was also heavily criticised in Paris after he was suspended by the club following an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

After much speculation where Messi was linked with a return to Barcelona, the world champion is expected to make his debut for Miami on July 21 in a Leagues Cup clash against Mexican side Cruz Azul.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Unstoppable Chhetri shines in epic showdown vs Pak
Unstoppable Chhetri shines in epic showdown vs Pak
'Wrestling will remember you for licking feet of...'
'Wrestling will remember you for licking feet of...'
Raina Opens A Restaurant, Raina
Raina Opens A Restaurant, Raina
Panel to probe Rs 1.25bn Kedarnath temple 'gold scam'
Panel to probe Rs 1.25bn Kedarnath temple 'gold scam'
PHOTOS: Kamala Harris hosts luncheon for Modi
PHOTOS: Kamala Harris hosts luncheon for Modi
'Wrestling will remember you for licking feet of...'
'Wrestling will remember you for licking feet of...'
Tech cum talent guarantee for future, Modi tells CEOs
Tech cum talent guarantee for future, Modi tells CEOs

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Date set for Messi's Inter Miami debut!

Date set for Messi's Inter Miami debut!

'In principle, I'm done', Messi

'In principle, I'm done', Messi

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances