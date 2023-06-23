News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Move More, Embrace Life More'

'Move More, Embrace Life More'

By REDIFF SPORTS
June 23, 2023 17:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Olympic shooting champion Abhinav Bindra urged his fans and followers to get moving and exercise, to mark the Olympic Day on Friday.

Bindra tweeted a video, showing a sets of simple exercises, to encourage an active lifestyle.

'On this Olympic Day, I'm delighted to join the #LetsMove campaign, a global Olympic initiative emphasizing the importance of movement and exercise in our lives.

'I'm excited to share a video of my two favourite exercises, hoping it'll inspire many of you to integrate regular physical activity into your daily routine.'

 

'It's not just about winning, it's about the journey and finding joy in effort. Every stretch, every stride, every breath we take in the pursuit of our dreams, that's what truly defines us.

'Movement isn't just about exercise, it's about celebrating life and its potential. So, let's make this Olympic Day special. Join me and the rest of the Olympic movement in this campaign. Move more, embrace life more.

'Let's invoke the Olympic Spirit within us and inspire each other to become the best versions of ourselves. #LetsMove @olympics,' Bindra tweeted alongside a video.

Let's Move! Olympic champ Abhinav Bindra's exercise tips on Olympic Day. Video: Kind courtesy Abhinav Bindra/Twitter

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Ashwin: Why Dhoni Stood Out As Captain
Ashwin: Why Dhoni Stood Out As Captain
Pak foreign ministry evaluating team's security at WC
Pak foreign ministry evaluating team's security at WC
Ishan Kishan's Cheeky Dig At Rahul
Ishan Kishan's Cheeky Dig At Rahul
UP adds Savarkar to curriculum, and Nehru too
UP adds Savarkar to curriculum, and Nehru too
17 parties meet in Patna, vow to fight 2024 together
17 parties meet in Patna, vow to fight 2024 together
'We even pulled Kapil's leg'
'We even pulled Kapil's leg'
Is it the end of the road for Pujara?
Is it the end of the road for Pujara?

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

What's Kuldeep Praying For?

What's Kuldeep Praying For?

June 23, 2013: The day India sealed its last ICC title

June 23, 2013: The day India sealed its last ICC title

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances