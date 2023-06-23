Olympic shooting champion Abhinav Bindra urged his fans and followers to get moving and exercise, to mark the Olympic Day on Friday.

Bindra tweeted a video, showing a sets of simple exercises, to encourage an active lifestyle.

'On this Olympic Day, I'm delighted to join the #LetsMove campaign, a global Olympic initiative emphasizing the importance of movement and exercise in our lives.

'I'm excited to share a video of my two favourite exercises, hoping it'll inspire many of you to integrate regular physical activity into your daily routine.'

'It's not just about winning, it's about the journey and finding joy in effort. Every stretch, every stride, every breath we take in the pursuit of our dreams, that's what truly defines us.

'Movement isn't just about exercise, it's about celebrating life and its potential. So, let's make this Olympic Day special. Join me and the rest of the Olympic movement in this campaign. Move more, embrace life more.

'Let's invoke the Olympic Spirit within us and inspire each other to become the best versions of ourselves. #LetsMove @olympics,' Bindra tweeted alongside a video.

Let's Move! Olympic champ Abhinav Bindra's exercise tips on Olympic Day. Video: Kind courtesy Abhinav Bindra/Twitter