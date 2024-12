IMAGE: D Gukesh celebrates with his parents Dr Rajini Kanth Dommaraju and Dr J Padmakumari. Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Maria Emelianova/FIDE

As he received the coveted trophy, a broad smile lit up his face.

His mother, Dr J Padmakumari, was by his side, filled with immense pride and joy. The new World Chess Champion, and the youngest ever, shared the trophy with his mother.

'This moment is special not just for me, but for everyone who has supported my journey,' Gukesh said with a smile during the ceremony.