Home  » Sports » PIX: Gukesh's Golden Moment!

PIX: Gukesh's Golden Moment!

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 13, 2024 17:30 IST
D Gukesh

D. Gukesh etched his name in history on Thursday, becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion at the tender age of 18. The Indian prodigy defeated defending champion Ding Liren in a thrilling 14-game match.

In a poignant moment captured on camera, Gukesh's eyes lit up with awe as he saw the World Championship trophy for the first time. "I don't want to touch it; I want to lift it at the closing ceremony!" he exclaimed.

And lift it he did. At the closing ceremony, Gukesh was adorned with a garland as he proudly held the coveted trophy. The image captured the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and unwavering belief.

Recalling his childhood dream, Gukesh shared, "When I was watching the 2013 World Championship, I dreamt of bringing the title back to India. This moment is beyond words. It's a dream come true."

Gukesh's victory marks a new era in Indian chess. He joins the illustrious ranks of Viswanathan Anand, the only other Indian to have held the world title. With his extraordinary talent and unwavering determination, Gukesh is poised to inspire a generation of young chess players.

D Gukesh

IMAGE: D Gukesh admires the marvellous trophy. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Chin An/FIDE

D Gukesh

IMAGE: A closer look at the trophy. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Chin An/FIDE

D Gukesh

IMAGE: Celebrate like a champion. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Chin An/FIDE

D Gukesh

IMAGE: China’s Ding Liren with his silver medal. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Chin An/FIDE

 

REDIFF SPORTS
India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

