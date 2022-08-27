What went wrong for Satwik-Shetty in World Championships semi-final

"We are right up there. We wanted to get a medal and we are happy that we won a medal but we wanted to go further into the tournament.

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action during the BWF World Championships men's doubles semi-final against Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia, in Tokyo, on Saturday. Photograph: Toru Hanai/Getty Images

It is "irritating" to be unlucky all the time; perhaps they need some "divine intervention" to win crucial matches, said a frustrated Satwiksairaj Rankireddy after he and Chirag Shetty were beaten in the men's doubles semi-finals at the World Championships, in Tokyo, on Friday.

The Satwik-Shetty pair signed off with a historic bronze medal after going down 22-20, 18-21, 16-21 to Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia.

The high-octane match saw some of the Indians’ shots hit the net-chord and points go against them. They also had to dash out of the court more than once to change their racquets after the strings snapped midway during the rallies at crucial stages.

“It is unfortunate to always be unlucky all the time in crucial stages. There were too many string outs and lucky net chords in crucial times, which is really irritating," said Satwik after the semi-final.

"At 17-15, Chirag's racquet string was out, so it is always unlucky situations for us. Maybe we should do lot more puja and pray to God. It was a tough loss."

It was the sixth successive defeat to the world No. 6 pair for Satwik and Chirag, who lost to the same combination at the CWG mixed team final early this month.

"We are a bit disappointed. It was quite close and could have gone either way, but I guess a few points here and there and luck was also not on our side. All credit to them, they played a solid game," said Chirag.

Satwik felt it was a good match and they should have grabbed the chances that came their way.

“We played 95 per cent, maybe we could have put more pressure on them in the second game, maybe our attitude showed that we were relaxed and they got back their rhythm. We could have grabbed those situations.

“It is always a fresh day when you play against them. They were also a bit nervous and when we started we felt it is our day today but we should have controlled things in the second.

"They are quite experienced in the first four strokes and we could have kept more calm; we are little bit nervous in first four, so kudos to them they controlled their nerves better. Hope they play good match tomorrow."

Despite the loss, it was a creditable show by Satwik and Chirag, who emerged as the first Indian pair to win a men's doubles medal at the showpiece.

It also ensured that India continued to return with a medal from the World Championships since 2011, the year the country won its first doubles medal with the women's pair of Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa clinching a bronze.

"We are right up there. We wanted to get a medal and we are happy that we won a medal but we wanted to go further into the tournament. Nevertheless there are chances as well in the future, so looking forward," said Chirag.

Satwik and Chirag have been simply sensational this season. They won the India Open Super 500 in January, fashioned India's monumental win in the Thomas Cup and also clinched the country's first men's doubles gold at the Commonwealth Games.