FIFA lifts AIFF suspension

IMAGE: FIFA and the AFC will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in organising its elections in a timely manner. Photograph: PTI

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence, a statement from AIFF read on Friday.

The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs. FIFA and the AFC will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in organising its elections in a timely manner.

As a consequence, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2021 scheduled to take place on 11-30 October 2022 will be held in India as planned.

The whole controversy that started in Indian football with Praful Patel, who was the President of AIFF. He was accused of sitting on the chair of the presidency even after the completion of the time without holding the election. Praful's tenure started from the year 2009 and ended in 2020. Despite this, however, he continued to sit on the chair.

Notably, the complaint of this entire matter reached the Supreme Court. The court superseded the entire board in May 2022 and constituted a committee to frame a new constitution.

Earlier, the Centre urged the Supreme Court to end the tenure of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and direct that the day-to-day management of the All India Football Federation shall be looked after by the AIFF administration led by the acting Secretary General.

Centre had moved the Supreme Court relating to the decision of the FIFA Council suspending the AIFF with immediate effect, which has stripped India's right to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup, scheduled for October.