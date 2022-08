IMAGE: Yuki Bhambri, left, with Nick Kyrgios after a practice session. Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Tennis Daily/Twitter

Yuki Bhambri, one of India's top tennis players, was spotted training with World No 5 Nick Kyrgios ahead of the US Open qualifers.

Yuki practiced with the 2022 Wimbledon finalist ahead of his match against Moldovan Radu Albot in the opening round of the US Open qualifiers on Wednesday.

The US Open begins on Monday, August 29, and will run to September 11.