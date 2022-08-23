News
What Forced Sania To 'Change' Retirement Plan?

What Forced Sania To 'Change' Retirement Plan?

By Rediff Sports
August 23, 2022 10:29 IST
IMAGE: Sania Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam winner, had said she would hang up her racquet at the end of the 2022 season, but could now delay her retirement plans following the injury. Photograph: Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images
 

Sania Mirza was forced to pull out of the 2022 US Open starting next week with an elbow injury, which she said will also change her retirement plans.

'Hi guys, a quick update. I just have some not so great news. I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada two weeks ago and obviously didn't realise how bad it was until got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have in fact torn a little bit of my tendon. I will be out for weeks and have pulled out of the US Open,' Sania posted on Instagram.

Sania, a six-time Grand Slam winner, had said she would hang up her racquet at the end of the 2022 season, but could now delay her retirement plans following the injury.

'This isn't ideal and it's terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement plans, but I will keep you all posted,' Sania added.

India's most accomplished woman tennis player, Sania has won six Grand Slam titles, including three mixed doubles and three doubles trophies.

