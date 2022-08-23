Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open due to injury

IMAGE: Sania Mirza is sidelined with an elbow injury. Photograph: Getty Images

Star Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has pulled out of the upcoming US Open doubles event due to an injury that she had sustained two weeks back in Canada, a development which will lead to a change in her retirement plans.

"Hi guys, a quick update. I just have some not so great news. I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada two weeks ago and obviously didn't realise how bad it was until got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have in fact torn a little bit of my tendon. I will be out for weeks and have pulled out of the US Open," 35-year-old Sania said in an Instagram post.

The US Open is scheduled to be held from August 29 to September 11.

After reaching the semi-finals of the women's doubles event in Toronto with Madison Keys, Sania also played at last week's Cincinnati Open.

Sania won the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open women's doubles crown once each, besides winning one title each in the Australian Open, French Open and US Open mixed doubles.