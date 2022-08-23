News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open due to injury

Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open due to injury

Source: PTI
August 23, 2022 22:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sania Mirza

IMAGE: Sania Mirza is sidelined with an elbow injury. Photograph: Getty Images

Star Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has pulled out of the upcoming US Open doubles event due to an injury that she had sustained two weeks back in Canada, a development which will lead to a change in her retirement plans.

 

"Hi guys, a quick update. I just have some not so great news. I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada two weeks ago and obviously didn't realise how bad it was until got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have in fact torn a little bit of my tendon. I will be out for weeks and have pulled out of the US Open," 35-year-old Sania said in an Instagram post.

The US Open is scheduled to be held from August 29 to September 11.

After reaching the semi-finals of the women's doubles event in Toronto with Madison Keys, Sania also played at last week's Cincinnati Open.

Sania won the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open women's doubles crown once each, besides winning one title each in the Australian Open, French Open and US Open mixed doubles.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Neeraj to compete in Lausanne Diamond League
Neeraj to compete in Lausanne Diamond League
Mary Kom undergoes knee surgery
Mary Kom undergoes knee surgery
All India Football Federation polls on September 2
All India Football Federation polls on September 2
Royal London Cup: Pujara's purple patch continues
Royal London Cup: Pujara's purple patch continues
SpiceJet scouting for funds; plans to add 7 planes
SpiceJet scouting for funds; plans to add 7 planes
Felicitating Bilkis convicts in very bad taste: Judge
Felicitating Bilkis convicts in very bad taste: Judge
I-T notice to Anil Ambani for Rs 814 cr in Swiss bank
I-T notice to Anil Ambani for Rs 814 cr in Swiss bank

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Shastri urges India to maintain aggressive approach

Shastri urges India to maintain aggressive approach

AIFF requests FIFA to lift ban after SC verdict

AIFF requests FIFA to lift ban after SC verdict

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances