Wenger in India to help football development

IMAGE: AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey and Satyanarayan M, Acting SG, AIFF, welcome Arsene Wenger, Chief of Global Football Development, FIFA and FIFA TDS Team at the Football House in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: AIFF/X

Legendary football coach Arsene Wenger is in India.

The former Arsenal coach is in the country with his team to launch the AIFF-FIFA Academy and hold discussions on youth development projects, the AIFF posted on their social media handles.

Wenger, who is now the chief of FIFA's global football development programme, will be in India till November 23 and will meet ISL, I-League clubs besides entities involved with youth development in Indian football.

Wenger was Arsenal's manager from 1996 to 2018, under whose tenure the club won three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and remained unbeaten in 49 games.

FIFA's talent development scheme aims to collaborate with member associations across the world to increase the competitiveness of their national teams.