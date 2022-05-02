News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Weightlifter Harshada India's first Jr World Champion

Weightlifter Harshada India's first Jr World Champion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 02, 2022 17:39 IST
IMAGE: Harshada Garud won the gold medal with a total effort of 153kg (70kg+83kg) in the women's 45kg category at the IWF Junior World Championships in Heraklion, Greece. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Harshada Sharad Garud on Monday became India's first weightlifter to win a gold medal at the IWF Junior World Championships in Heraklion, Greece.

 

Harshada claimed the yellow metal with a total effort of 153kg (70kg+83kg) in the women's 45kg category, opening India's account on the opening day of the competition.

The 70kg effort in snatch earned Harshada a top-of-the-podium finish while she was second-best in the clean and jerk section, behind Turkey's Bektas Cansu (85kg), who took home silver medal with an overall effort of 150kg (65kg+85 kg).

Hincu Teodora-Luminita of Moldova bagged the bronze 149kg (67kg+82kg) in the non-Olympic category.

The other Indian in the field, Anjali Patel finished fifth overall with a total effort of 148kg (67kg+81kg).

The medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental and World Championships. But, just one medal -- for total lift -- is awarded at the Olympic Games.

Mirabai Chanu who won a bronze in the 2013 and last year's silver winner Achinta Sheuli are the other Indians who have won medals at the junior world event previously.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
