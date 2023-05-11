News
Disparity between men and women finalists: Madrid organisers apologise

May 11, 2023 14:34 IST
IMAGE: Women’s doubles finalists weren’t given the chance to speak at the trophy ceremony at the Madrid Open. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The organisers of the Madrid Open have apologised to the women's doubles finalists of this year's tournament following criticism for denying players the opportunity to make speeches at the trophy ceremony.

Singles world number three Jessica Pegula, who partnered Coco Gauff in their 6-1 6-4 defeat by Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia, said on Sunday she was left disappointed after organisers did not allow the finalists to address fans.

The men's doubles finalists were allowed to do so following their match a day earlier and tournament organisers apologised to players and fans "who expect more of the Madrid Open".

"Not giving our women's doubles finalists the chance to address their fans at the end of the match was unacceptable and we have apologised directly to Victoria, Beatriz, Coco and Jessica," tournament CEO Gerard Tsobanian said.

 

Azarenka had said on Twitter that it was "hard to explain" to her son Leo why she was not able to speak at the ceremony.

"We are working internally and with the WTA to review our protocols and are committed to improving our process moving forward," Tsobanian said.

"We made a mistake and this will not ever happen again."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
