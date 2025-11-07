HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » WC: Erigaisi logs third straight win; Gukesh held

WC: Erigaisi logs third straight win; Gukesh held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 07, 2025 19:36 IST

x

Arjun Erigaisi beat Shamsiddin Vokhidov in the 3rd round of the Chess World Cup in Panaji on Friday

IMAGE: Arjun Erigaisi beat Shamsiddin Vokhidov in the 3rd round of the Chess World Cup in Panaji on Friday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chess.com/X

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi continued with his fine form to beat his Uzbek counterpart Shamsiddin Vokhidov in a clean attacking game, while world champion D Gukesh played out a draw with Frederik Svane of Germany in the first game of the third round of Chess World Cup, in Panaji on Friday.

 

Apart from Erigaisi, Grandmaster P Harikrishna also shot into lead with another finely-crafted victory at the expense of young GM Daniel Dardha of Belgium. With both Erigaisi and Harikrishna winning with white pieces, a draw would be enough for them to get over the line to the fourth round.

In the round of 64, R Praggnanandhaa also drew the first game with Robert Hovhannisyan of Armenia to start easy with black pieces, while Vidit Gujrathi played out a draw with Sam Shankland to start his campaign for the fourth round.

Erigaisi was great for the third time running, scoring his third straight win in the knockout event. Playing white, it was a Queen-pawn opening wherein Erigaisi found some nice resources in the opening and crushed Vokhidov in a one-sided affair.

Harikrishna continued his success story with the seasoned Grandmaster, who famously assisted Gukesh in the World Championship title match, showcasing his skills as a brilliant attacker.

Available results (Round 3, Game 1) (Indians unless specified): Svane Frederic (Ger) drew with D Gukesh; Daniel Dardha (Bel) lost to P Harikrishna; Robert Hovhannisyan (Arm) drew with R Praggnanandhaa; Sam Shankland (USA) drew with Vidit Gujrathi; Shamsiddin Vokhidov (Uzb) lost to Arjun Erigaisi.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Pacers put India A in driver's seat vs SA A
Pacers put India A in driver's seat vs SA A
PIX: A century on, Indian hockey still unites the nation
PIX: A century on, Indian hockey still unites the nation
Vidarbha rope in left-arm spinner Farde for Odisha tie
Vidarbha rope in left-arm spinner Farde for Odisha tie
MCA eyes plot for women's cricket academy in Mumbai
MCA eyes plot for women's cricket academy in Mumbai
Hong Kong Sixes: India edge Pakistan by DLS method
Hong Kong Sixes: India edge Pakistan by DLS method

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Hitesh's Dill Mutton Liver

webstory image 2

Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India

webstory image 3

8 Ways To Ensure Your Diet Is Low Sodium

VIDEOS

Modi became PM through chunav chori Rahul Gandhis big charge against BJP gives msg to Gen Z3:03

Modi became PM through chunav chori Rahul Gandhis big...

ICC Women world cup star Jemimah Rodrigues spotted at Mumbai Airport1:39

ICC Women world cup star Jemimah Rodrigues spotted at...

I am happy and thank the CM MD Azharuddin on his ministerial appointment in Telangana govt2:47

I am happy and thank the CM MD Azharuddin on his...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO