MCA eyes plot for women's cricket academy in Mumbai

IMAGE: Riding on World Cup high, MCA plans dedicated residential academy to boost women’s cricket in Mumbai region. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The Mumbai Cricket Association has requested the Maharashtra government to allot a suitable plot of land in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for the establishment of a residential women's cricket academy.

MCA president Ajinkya Naik submitted a formal letter in this regard to state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday.

The development comes in the wake of India's triumphant campaign in the Women's ODI World Cup.

"Over the years, MCA has taken several initiatives to nurture young talent and provide state-of-the-art infrastructure to cricketers from Mumbai and adjoining areas," the MCA wrote in its letter.

"In line with our commitment to the growth of women's cricket, we are keen to establish a dedicated Residential Women's Cricket Academy within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).”

“The academy will serve as a centre of excellence providing comprehensive facilities including turf grounds, indoor practice areas, residential accommodation, gymnasium, physiotherapy and sports medicine support, and classrooms for academic and life-skill development,” it added.

MCA said women players have to travel long distances for practice sessions, which the governing body aims to resolve with the residential academy.

“At present, women players have to travel long distances across the city and suburbs for regular practice sessions, which often results in fatigue, time loss, and logistical challenges — particularly for players from distant areas,” it said.

“The proposed residential academy will greatly reduce this hardship by providing a centralised training and accommodation facility, enabling players to focus better on their game and overall development.”