Vidarbha rope in left-arm spinner Farde for Odisha tie

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
November 07, 2025 16:28 IST

Gaurav Farde will add stealth to Vidarbha's bowling department

IMAGE: Gaurav Farde will add stealth to Vidarbha's bowling department. Photograph: Gaurav Farde/Instagram

Defending champions Vidarbha on Thursday replaced Akshay Karnewar with left-arm spinner Gaurav Farde for their fourth round Ranji Trophy clash against Odisha.

 

Vidarbha drew their last away match against Tamil Nadu in which Yash Rathod struck 133, and they are placed second behind Jharkhand in Elite Group A points table with 13 points in three matches including one victory and two draws.

Vidarbha will take on Odisha at the VCA Cricket Stadium in Nagpur from Saturday.

Squad: Akshay Wadkar (c&wk), Atharva Taide, Yash Rathod (vc), Aman Mokhade, Parth Rekhade, Nachiket Bhute, Darshan Nalkande, Praful Hinge, Yash Kadam, Shubham Kapse, Shivam Deshmukh (wk), Ganesh Bhosle, Satyam Bhoyar, Lalit Yadav, Gaurav Farde, Dhruv Shorey, R Samarth.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
