Hong Kong Sixes: Uthappa shines, India edge Pakistan by DLS method

Hong Kong Sixes: Uthappa shines, India edge Pakistan by DLS method

November 07, 2025 16:40 IST

Robin Uthappa

IMAGE: Robin Uthappa was Player of the Match. Photograph: Hong Kong Sixes/X

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa and Bharat Chipli played blazing knocks as India defeated Pakistan by two runs via DLS Method in a rain-affected Pool C match of the Hong Kong Sixes, in Hong Kong on Friday.

Uthappa smashed a quick-fire 28 off 11 balls and Chipli struck 24 (13b) as India posted 86/4 in six overs.

Pakistan began the chase well, reaching 41/1 after three overs before heavy rain halted play. Once play was called off, the DLS calculation left Pakistan two runs short of the par score.

 

Stuart Binny's economical spell, where he conceded seven runs and took a wicket, proved to be the difference.

In Pool B, Australia cruised to a 10-wicket win over the UAE, chasing down a target of 88 in just three overs. Jack Wood led the assault with a blistering 55 (11b), while Nick Hobson remained unbeaten on 26 (5b).

Afghanistan continued their strong form in Pool A, notching up a commanding 49-run win over South Africa, their second victory of the tournament.

Captain Gulbadin Naib struck a rapid 50 off 12 balls, while Karim Janat added an explosive 46 off 11 as Afghanistan posted 148/2 in six overs.

In reply, South Africa managed 99/2, falling well short of the target.

In Pool D, Bangladesh secured a 14-run victory over Sri Lanka.

Skipper Akbar Ali top-scored with 32 off 9 balls, but it was Mosaddek Hossain's 3/20 that turned the game in Bangladesh's favour, as they successfully defended 75, restricting Sri Lanka to 61/6.

The defeat marked Sri Lanka's second consecutive loss in the tournament.

The match between Australia and England was abandoned due to rain.

