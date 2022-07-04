News
Rediff.com  » Sports » WATCH Birthday Girl Sindhu Dance!

WATCH Birthday Girl Sindhu Dance!

By Rediff Sports
Last updated on: July 04, 2022 12:47 IST
PV Sindhu

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy P V Sindhu/Instagram
 

When P V Sindhu hangs up her badminton racquet, we think the Telugu movie industry should quickly sign her up for the movies.

Sindhu has everything to make it big as a movie star: The Looks. The Height. The Poise. And, of course, That Radiant Smile.

In April, the two-time Olympic medalist (silver at Rio; bronze at Tokyo) posted a viral video of her dancing to Kacha Badam and Mayakirriye.

Ahead of her 27th birthday on Tuesday, July 5, Sindhu has posted another dance video, noting, 'Whatever makes you truly happy, do that'.

Smartly dressed in black pants, cool sunglasses and a shrug, the ace grooves to Head Shoulders Knees and Toes and Gomi Gomi.

We like, Sindhu, we live very much!

