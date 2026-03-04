War Fallout: UAE Challenger Halted; Medvedev, Rublev Delayed

Travel disruptions following airspace closures in the Gulf have forced Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev to miss an Indian Wells exhibition, while an ATP Challenger in Fujairah was cancelled amid security concerns.

IMAGE: Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev. Photograph: Raghed Waked/Reuters

Russian tennis players Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev will not arrive in Indian Wells in time to participate in Tuesday night's exhibition event after they were among those impacted by travel disruptions in the wake of the war in Iran.

Indian Wells defending champion Jack Draper described the situation as “very concerning,”

An ATP Challenger event in Fujairah, UAE, was suspended and later cancelled following a security alert.

The PTPA said the ATP offered a €5,000 charter flight option for players to leave, with costs to be paid by players.

The United States and Israel launched air strikes on Iran over the weekend and the conflict has led to ​airspace closures and widespread flight cancellations across parts ​of the Gulf, disrupting a key transit hub for international sports.

Former world number one Medvedev, who won the Dubai Championships title via a walkover ⁠on Saturday, had been scheduled to play in the Eisenhower Cup, a one-night Tie Break Tens doubles event alongside fellow Russian Mirra Andreeva.

American Amanda Anisimova had been paired with Rublev for the popular event on the eve of the main draw of the Indian Wells tournament in the Southern California desert.

American Learner Tien has replaced Rublev and Kazakh Alexander Bublik has replaced Medvedev in the event, organizers said.

Medvedev, a two-time finalist at the tournament who is seeded 11th, and 17th seed Rublev are both scheduled to play their first singles matches on Friday.

CHALLENGER EVENT HALTED

Fallout from the conflict also led to the abrupt halt and cancellation of an ATP Challenger event in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday due to a security alert, causing players and tournament personnel to flee from ‌the courts to designated safe areas earlier.

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), an advocacy group for players, said the ATP Tour was offering players the option of a charter flight at 5,000 euros ($5,801) per person, paid out of pocket, to leave the country.

PTPA offered to pay half of the cost for the players and called on the ATP Tour to cover the rest.

"We are taking this step to ensure that no player is forced to choose between their safety and their financial stability," the PTPA said in a statement.

"Following ongoing security concerns in the region, the ATP Challenger Tour events scheduled in Fujairah this week and next week (Fujairah 2) have been cancelled," the ATP said in a statement.

"The safety and wellbeing of our players and tournament personnel is our highest priority. Players remain on site and are being fully supported, with accommodation and all immediate needs covered while onward travel arrangements are explored," it added.

Play in the Fujairah Challenger event -- one of many serving as stepping stones to the elite ATP Tour -- was suspended in line with established security protocols, before being cancelled.

Footage online showed Japan's Hayato Matsuoka and Belarusian Daniil Ostapenkov leave the court midway through their encounter before the chair umpire made an announcement and followed suit.

Authorities in Fujairah extinguished a fire caused by debris following the interception of a drone by air defences in the oil industry zone, its media office reported earlier on Tuesday.

The conflict has led to airspace closures and flight cancellations across parts of the Gulf, disrupting a key transit hub for international sport and complicating travel for players.

GAUFF'S COACH STRANDED

Coco Gauff said her coach Gavin MacMillan was among those stranded in the Middle East.

"He's currently stuck, and I don't know if he's going to make it," she told reporters at a press conference.

"I just want him to be safe. I don't know when he can leave and things like that. We are just taking it day by day with him."

Jack Draper, the Indian Wells defending champion, called the situation "very concerning."

"I was in Dubai last week. I managed to get away almost probably one of the last flights out," he said.

"I just hope the players and all the staff within the ATP are able to make it here. The main thing is that they're safe."