HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » 'I really don't care' if Iran play in World Cup': Trump

'I really don't care' if Iran play in World Cup': Trump

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 04, 2026 08:51 IST

x

Amid an escalating regional war, questions deepen over whether Iran's soccer team will compete at this year's FIFA World Cup to be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada

US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington, DC, on Tuesday

 

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he did not care whether Iran participated in this summer's soccer World Cup, which is being jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Key Points

  • Iran was the only nation missing from a FIFA planning summit for World Cup participants held this week in Atlanta.
  • Iran secured a trip to a fourth successive World Cup by topping Group A in the third round of Asian qualifying last year.
  • If both the US and Iran finish second in their respective groups, the two countries could meet in a July 3 elimination match in Dallas.

"I really don't care. I think Iran is a very badly defeated country. They're running on fumes," Trump told Politico.

 

Iran was the only nation missing from a FIFA planning summit for World Cup participants held this week in Atlanta, deepening questions over whether the country's soccer team will compete on US soil this summer amid an escalating regional war.

Soccer's world governing body FIFA, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Mehdi Taj, president of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said the viciousness of the attacks by US and Israeli forces did not augur well for the World Cup, to be held from June 11 to July 19.

Iran secured a trip to a fourth successive World Cup by topping Group A in the third round of Asian qualifying last year.

The Iranians were grouped with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand in Group G. Their matches are scheduled to take place in the US, two in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.

If both the US and Iran finish second in their respective groups, the two countries could meet in a July 3 elimination match in Dallas.

iran, who topped Group A in the qualifiers, have made their fourth successive trip to the FIFA World Cup 

IMAGE: iran, who topped Group A in the qualifiers, have made their fourth successive trip to the FIFA World Cup. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Iran is one of two competing nations subject to Trump's most restrictive travel ban, enacted by executive order last June, according to Politico. While the ban carves out World Cup teams and support personnel, decisions on visa exceptions for others -- including government figures or executives from team-sponsoring companies -- are left to the State Department on a case-by-case basis.

Andrew Giuliani, director of the White House FIFA World Cup Task Force, said in a January interview in Colorado Springs that security concerns would shape the administration's approach to travel ban exceptions.

In a statement to Politico on Tuesday, Giuliani added: "President Trump's decisive action to eliminate the Ayatollah, the most notorious state sponsor of terrorism in my lifetime, removes a major destabilising threat and will help protect people around the world, including Americans and the millions planning to attend the 2026 World Cup in the United States."

In the modern era, no team which has qualified has not taken part in the World Cup finals. Iran would almost certainly be replaced if it withdraws from the tournament.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pathan Urges Technical Fix for Abhishek Sharma
Pathan Urges Technical Fix for Abhishek Sharma
F1: Who is Arvid Lindblad?
F1: Who is Arvid Lindblad?
I've learnt from watching greats like Kohli, Rohit: Samson
I've learnt from watching greats like Kohli, Rohit: Samson
Iran takes a U-turn, drops plan to boycott WC draw
Iran takes a U-turn, drops plan to boycott WC draw
Rohit Sharma Revisits India-Pak T20 WC Memories
Rohit Sharma Revisits India-Pak T20 WC Memories

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

Holi Songs You Haven't Heard

VIDEOS

Dhanashree Verma looked stunning in a red gown 0:33

Dhanashree Verma looked stunning in a red gown

Foreign tourists celebrate Holi in Jaipur0:51

Foreign tourists celebrate Holi in Jaipur

VIDEO: Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok's Mehendi Ceremony0:13

VIDEO: Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok's Mehendi...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO