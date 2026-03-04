'No Room for Error at Wankhede': Vengsarkar Warns India

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar urges sharp fielding and disciplined bowling from the Men in Blue ahead of their T20 World Cup semi-final against England at Mumbai’s batting-friendly Wankhede Stadium.

IMAGE: Former India batter Dilip Vengsarkar has called on India's bowlers to be spot on against England in the T20 World Cup semi-final. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ahead of India's T20 World Cup semifinal against England, former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar cautioned that Men in Blue will have to be sharp with their fielding and economical with their bowling since the Wankhede Stadium has smaller dimensions and a batting-friendly pitch.

Key Points Dilip Vengsarkar cautioned India ahead of their T20 World Cup semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium.

Vengsarkar noted that England are playing their first match in India this tournament, giving India a slight advantage.

Both teams are peaking at the right time, setting up a high-stakes contest.

It will be the third time in a row when India and England will be locking horns with each other in a T20 World Cup semifinal after the 2022 and 2024 editions, with the loss at Adelaide by 10 wickets paving the way for a change in Team India's mindset with regards to white-ball cricket, the 2024 win being a revenge for Men in Blue in their historic unbeaten campaign.

Now in 2026, both teams will be fighting for a spot in the final to secure their record-breaking third title and become the most decorated side in the tournament's history.

Speaking to ANI, Vengsarkar said, "Both teams are in form, England did well in Sri Lanka (their all Super Eight matches were in Sri Lanka), and India did well against the West Indies (in a must-win, virtual quarterfinal match). There will be eyes on everyone as there is not much time for an individual. They are peaking at the right time. England are playing their first game in India this tournament after so long, that too at Mumbai, so India has an advantage."

Vengsarkar also cautioned that in the format, there is no second chance, and a single mistake could cost the team a win.

"There is no second chance. If you make a mistake in T20s, you lose. India is in good form. I hope that India does well. I think bowling is very crucial. India has to really bowl well...Bowlers have to be absolutely spot on. The Wankhede ground is smaller, and the pitch is suited to batting. They will have to be economical, and the fielding has to be sharp as well," he concluded.