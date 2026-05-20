Virendra Sachdeva Joins Commonwealth Games Committee

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP president and Indian Archery Association secretary general, has been nominated to the Commonwealth Games Committee for the 2030 games in Ahmedabad.

Key Points Virendra Sachdeva nominated to Commonwealth Games Committee for Ahmedabad 2030.

Sachdeva is the secretary general of the Indian Archery Association.

Nomination supported by World Archery Federation.

Sachdeva acknowledges Prime Minister Modi's support for archery development in India.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has been nominated as a member of the committee on Commonwealth Games to be held in Ahmedabad in 2030, said a party statement on Wednesday.

Sachdeva's Role in Archery Development

Sachdeva is the Indian Archery Association secretary general and was nominated to the post by the World Archery Federation, it said.

He was actively associated with the Delhi Archery Association and moved to the Indian Archery Association, holding several posts since 2008.

After his nomination to the Commonwealth Games Committee, Sachdeva thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support for the development of archery in India over the last decade.