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Home  » Sports » Virendra Sachdeva Joins Commonwealth Games Committee

Virendra Sachdeva Joins Commonwealth Games Committee

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 23:23 IST

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Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP president and Indian Archery Association secretary general, has been nominated to the Commonwealth Games Committee for the 2030 games in Ahmedabad.

Key Points

  • Virendra Sachdeva nominated to Commonwealth Games Committee for Ahmedabad 2030.
  • Sachdeva is the secretary general of the Indian Archery Association.
  • Nomination supported by World Archery Federation.
  • Sachdeva acknowledges Prime Minister Modi's support for archery development in India.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has been nominated as a member of the committee on Commonwealth Games to be held in Ahmedabad in 2030, said a party statement on Wednesday.

Sachdeva's Role in Archery Development

Sachdeva is the Indian Archery Association secretary general and was nominated to the post by the World Archery Federation, it said.

 

He was actively associated with the Delhi Archery Association and moved to the Indian Archery Association, holding several posts since 2008.

After his nomination to the Commonwealth Games Committee, Sachdeva thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support for the development of archery in India over the last decade.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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