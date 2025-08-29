HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
It's official! India bids for 2030 Commonwealth Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
August 29, 2025 20:46 IST

The bid positions Ahmedabad as the host city for the Centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games.

India CG 2030

IMAGE: Gujarat sports minister Harsh Sanghavi hands over India’s proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games to Commonwealth Sport president Donald Rukare in London on Friday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy High Commission of India in London/X

India on Friday officially submitted its proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking a significant step in its ambition to bring the multi-sport event back to the country after two decades.

The formal bid was submitted to the Commonwealth Sport (the Commonwealth Games Federation) by a delegation with representation from the Commonwealth Games Association of India and the Government of Gujarat.

The bid positions Ahmedabad as the host city for the Centenary edition of the Games, marking 100 years of the Commonwealth Games..

Gujarat sports minister Harsh Sanghavi said India's Games will be based on the ancient principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', meaning "the world is one family.” offering unity and human connection.

Atithi Devo Bhava, or “the guest is divine,” will guide the planning for all the stakeholders that will visit India for the Games.

 

Indian Olympic Association president P T Usha said, "This bid represents the aspirations of an entire nation. The Commonwealth Games in Amdavad (sic) will showcase not just India's sporting capabilities but also the values of friendship, respect, and inclusivity that define our sporting culture.

"As we celebrate the centenary edition, India stands ready to welcome the Commonwealth family with warmth and excellence, inspiring a new generation to dream and achieve through sport.

Hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games is aligned with the country's long-term ambition of becoming a leading sporting nation, where mega-events serve as catalysts for wider participation in sport and infrastructure development.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
