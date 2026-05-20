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Virendra Sachdeva Joins Commonwealth Games Committee

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: May 20, 2026 23:19 IST

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Virendra Sachdeva, secretary general of the Archery Association of India, has been appointed to the Commonwealth Games Committee, boosting efforts to reinstate archery in the Games.

Virendra Sachdeva

 

Key Points

  • Virendra Sachdeva nominated to Commonwealth Games Committee by World Archery.
  • The committee promotes archery in Commonwealth nations and facilitates resource sharing.
  • Sachdeva has been involved in archery administration since 2008.
  • Archery is being considered for inclusion in the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.
  • Sachdeva will work with committee members from Australia, Nigeria, Canada, Bermuda, and Great Britain.

Archery Association of India secretary general Virendra Sachdeva has been nominated as a member of the Commonwealth Games Committee by the World Archery.

Committee's Role in Promoting Archery

The committee works towards archery's inclusion in the Commonwealth Games programme, promotes the sport across Commonwealth nations and facilitates the sharing of expertise and resources among member countries.

 

Sachdeva's Long Association with Archery

Archery

Sachdeva, who is also the Delhi BJP president, has been associated with archery administration since 2008 under the guidance of former Archery Association of India chief Prof V K Malhotra.

Having served in various positions in the Delhi Archery Association and the national body, Sachdeva has played a key role in organising archery events across the country and promoting the sport at the school level over the last 15 years.

Committee Members and Future of Archery in Games

He will work alongside committee chairman Robert Fiddyment of Australia, Mohammed Baba Abdullahi of Nigeria, Karl Balisch of Canada, Trina Roberts of Bermuda and Ainsley Ward of Great Britain.

Archery has not featured in the Commonwealth Games since the 2010 Delhi edition.

The sport is currently under consideration for inclusion as an optional discipline at the 2030 Commonwealth Games, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad, with the Archery Association of India and World Archery actively pushing for its return.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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