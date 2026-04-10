HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » India Outlines Vision for Athlete-Centric, Sustainable 2030 Commonwealth Games

India Outlines Vision for Athlete-Centric, Sustainable 2030 Commonwealth Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 10, 2026 20:10 IST

x

India is gearing up to host a sustainable and athlete-focused Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030, emphasizing efficient delivery and long-term legacy.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • India reaffirms its commitment to hosting a sustainable Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030.
  • Discussions focused on timelines and coordination to ensure efficient delivery of the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
  • India's vision for the Games is athlete-centric, environmentally sustainable, and technology-enabled.
  • Ahmedabad's infrastructure, connectivity, and institutional backing are key strengths for hosting the Games.
  • Legacy planning includes creating durable sports infrastructure and increasing grassroots participation.

Time-lines to ensure "efficient delivery" and legacy planning dominated the discussions as Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met Commonwealth Sport President Donald Rukare here on Friday and reaffirmed India's commitment to a sustainable Commonwealth Games in 2030.

The Games will be held in Ahmedabad and the Commonwealth Sport delegation headed by Rukare had landed here after reviewing the planning and preparation in the host city.

 

"India is ready to welcome the sporting world, with all its color and cultural vibrancy. The centenary celebrations of the Commonwealth would be a moment to remember," Mandaviya stated in a press release issued by the Sports Ministry.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm in the country to host these games successfully, and India is ready to welcome the sporting world, with all its color and cultural vibrancy. The centenary celebrations of the Commonwealth would be a moment to remember," he added.

India last hosted the Games back in 2010 in Delhi.

The Commonwealth Sport delegation, led by Rukare, included CEO Katie Sadleir, Director of Games and Assurance Darren Hall, Director of Sport Ann-Louise Morgan, and major events expert Neil Carney.

Focus on Preparations and Vision for CWG 2030

"The discussions focused on preparatory actions, coordination mechanisms, and timelines to ensure the efficient delivery of the Games, with both sides aligning on the roadmap and key milestones going forward," read the ministry statement.

"India presented its vision for CWG 2030 as athlete-centric, ensuring world-class competition and athlete welfare; environmentally sustainable, with a focus on long-term impact; and technology-enabled, leveraging modern systems for efficient Games delivery."

During the meeting, Mandaviya also outlined Ahmedabad's "strong infrastructure base, connectivity, and institutional backing as key strengths for hosting CWG 2030."

He also emphasised on "legacy planning", including the creation of durable sports infrastructure and increased grassroots participation across the country.

India won the Games' hosting rights last year, beating competition from Nigeria.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Commonwealth Sport President Confident in India's Readiness for 2030 Games
Commonwealth Sport President Confident in India's Readiness for 2030 Games
'We're ready': India gears up to host 2030 CWG
'We're ready': India gears up to host 2030 CWG
Commonwealth Sport Assesses Gujarat's Readiness for 2030 Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Sport Assesses Gujarat's Readiness for 2030 Commonwealth Games
India set to be confirmed as 2030 Commonwealth Games hosts!
India set to be confirmed as 2030 Commonwealth Games hosts!
India submits proposal to host 2030 CWG in Ahmedabad
India submits proposal to host 2030 CWG in Ahmedabad

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

Protecting Yourself From Parkinson's: 7 Ways

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

VIDEOS

Anant Ambani's Vantara launches world's first wildlife university2:02

Anant Ambani's Vantara launches world's first wildlife...

Kanhaiya Kumar Roars in Himanta's Bastion, Targets BJP Hard3:47

Kanhaiya Kumar Roars in Himanta's Bastion, Targets BJP Hard

Vance Departs for Pakistan for High-Stakes Meeting with Iran2:52

Vance Departs for Pakistan for High-Stakes Meeting with Iran

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO