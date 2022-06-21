News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Vijender to make return at first pro boxing event in Raipur

Vijender to make return at first pro boxing event in Raipur

Source: PTI
June 21, 2022 16:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vijender Singh turned pro in 2015 and has a 12-1 record

IMAGE: Vijender Singh turned pro in 2015 and has a 12-1 record to his name. Photograph: Files

Trailblazer Indian boxer Vijender Singh will be back in action during his sixth professional bout in the country when he takes to the ring in the 'Rumble in the Jungle' event here in August.

 

The 36-year-old, who is the first Indian to bag an Olympic medal in boxing with a bronze in 2008, has a record of 12-1 with eight knockouts after turning professional in 2015.

His unbeaten streak of 12 was unfortunately broken during his last bout in Goa.

Organised in association with the state government of Chhattisgharh, this will be the first professional boxing event in Raipur.

"It's a great opportunity to introduce the sport to the people of the state and hopefully, this can inspire a new generation of boxers," Vijender Singh said in a statement.

"I am currently training in Manchester and look forward to starting my unbeaten streak again this August," he added.

Excited to witness the first professional boxing in the state, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said: "Promoting sports for the current and next-generation is extremely important for the state of Chhattisgarh.

"Having someone of the stature of Vijender Singh who has made the country proud at the Olympics will inspire young athletes throughout the state," Baghel said.

The event, which will also have other undercard bouts besides the pro event of Vijender, will be held at Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Blow for India as Ashwin tests positive for Covid-19
Blow for India as Ashwin tests positive for Covid-19
'Time Flies': 11 Years Of Test Cricket
'Time Flies': 11 Years Of Test Cricket
Injured Murray targets Wimbledon return
Injured Murray targets Wimbledon return
Why Eknath Shinde Is Miffed With Thackeray Sarkar
Why Eknath Shinde Is Miffed With Thackeray Sarkar
Sensex zoomed 934 points to settle at 52,532
Sensex zoomed 934 points to settle at 52,532
Sena sacks Eknath Shinde from party post after revolt
Sena sacks Eknath Shinde from party post after revolt
Are You Ready For The Minions?
Are You Ready For The Minions?

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Wimbledon Qualifiers: Ramanathan, Bhambri knocked out

Wimbledon Qualifiers: Ramanathan, Bhambri knocked out

SEE: Rohit, Gill Have First Nets Session

SEE: Rohit, Gill Have First Nets Session

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances