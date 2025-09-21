Verstappen wins Azerbaijan GP as Piastri crashes

IMAGE: Max Verstappen r egistered a dominant victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku on Sunday . Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Red Bull's Max Verstappen secured a dominant win from pole position in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku on Sunday, leading the race from start to finish.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri crashed on the opening lap, allowing McLaren teammate Lando Norris to slash his points advantage.

Mercedes' George Russell finished second while Carlos Sainz, Jr. was third as Williams registered their first podium finish in four years.

Norris, who was seventh, could not fully capitalise on Piastri's mistake and reduced the Australian's title lead.

It was Piastri's second consecutive crash in Baku after hitting the barrier during qualifying.

McLaren was in a chance to claim the constructors' title on Sunday with seven races to go, but will now have to wait till the Singapore GP on October 5.

Russell climbed up to second spot and 333 points behind McLaren, who are leading with 346 points.

It was Verstappen's second win in a row which kept alive the Belgian's slim title hopes. He is now trailing Piastri by 69 points.

Italian Kimi Antonelli was fourth for Mercedes while New Zealander Liam Lawson finished a career-high fifth for Racing Bulls.

Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda was sixth and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc secured the eighth and ninth spots repsectively.

French Isack Hadjar grabbed the 10th spot for Racing Bulls.