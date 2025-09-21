Worlds: Botswana script history with 4x400m relay gold

IMAGE: Botswana celebrate winning the men's 4x400 metres relay World title in Tokyo on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy World Athletics/Instagram

Botswana created history by becoming the first African nation to win the men's 4x400 metres relay World title, pipping the United States and South African in a thrilling finish at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on Sunday.



Collen Kebinatshipi, who the 400m individual gold at the on Thursday, powered through in the final leg as he overtook the USA's Rai Benjamin in the final metres to help Botswana snatch the gold in two minutes, 57.76 seconds.



US, who won nine of the last 10 world titles, changed all four athletes for the final from their morning runoff, edged South Africa to win the silver. US were declared winners by two thousandths of a second after both being timed at 2:57.83.



However, the US cruised to victory in the women's 4x400 metres relay final.



Individual 400m champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ran the final leg as US won the gold in 3.16.61.



Jamaica claimed the silver with 3.19.25 while defending champions the Netherlands finished third in 3.20.18.



American Hocker bounces back 5,000m gold





IMAGE: American Cole Hocker won the men's 5,000m gold in 12 minutes 58.30 seconds. Photograph: Kind courtesy World Athletics/Instagram

Cole Hocker, put behind the disappointment of getting disqualified from the 1,500 metres, by winning the 5,000m at the World Championships on Sunday -- claiming his first World title.



Hocker, who was disqualified from the 1,500 metres for barging through his rivals in the semi-finals, claimed the gold in 12 minutes 58.30

IMAGE: Kenyan Lilian Odira celebrates winning the women's 800m. Photograph: Kind courtesy World Athletics/Instagram

seconds.Belgium's Isaac Kimeli bagged the silver with 12:58.78, while France Jimmy Gressier, who won a shock gold in the 10,000m, won the bronze.This was the first time since 1993 that there were no medallists representing African nations at the World Championships.

Kenya's Lilian Odira came up with a sensational finish to emerge the winner in the women's 800 metres, bettering the 42-year-old championship record.



Odira looked out of contention with nearly 30 metres to go before she staged a superb rally in the end, racing to victory in one minute, 54.62 seconds -- improving her personal best by two seconds.



Odira broke the previous the mark set by Czech Jarmila Kratochvilova at the first World Championships in 1983.



Briton Georgia Hunter-Bell edged past compatriot Keely Hodgkinson to bag the silver in a personal best 1:54.90. Olympic champion Hodgkinson settled for the bronze in 1:54.91.

"This is my first world championships and I am really grateful to be leaving it as the world champion," Odira said.



"It has been a long time coming. The 800m is always very tactical. The first lap today was very fast. I knew I had to push on the second one. It was so quick. I was paying attention to what was happening with other runners. I was just following the pace of the race. I managed to have the most powerful finish and I got lucky to be going home with a gold medal."