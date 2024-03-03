News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Verstappen Sr. drops bombshell on Red Bull's future

Verstappen Sr. drops bombshell on Red Bull's future

March 03, 2024 10:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Max Verstappen's father says Red Bull will 'explode' if Horner stays

Max Verstappen

IMAGE: Red Bull team principal Christian Horner with his wife, Geri Horner ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Red Bull risk being torn apart as a team and will 'explode' if Christian Horner stays as principal, the Daily Mail newspaper quoted the father of triple world champion Max Verstappen as saying on Saturday.

Horner, 50, was cleared last week by an independent investigation into allegations of misconduct made by a female employee.

The inquiry dominated the pre-season and Horner has remained in the spotlight after an email from an anonymous sender, purporting to contain evidence submitted to the investigation, was distributed to media and key figures in the sport.

 

"There is tension here while he remains in position," former F1 racer Verstappen told the British newspaper at the Bahrain Grand Prix, where his son dominated Saturday's season-opening race.

"The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can't go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems."

Horner could not be contacted immediately, with Verstappen's comments appearing at around 0100 on Sunday local time in Bahrain, and a team spokesman did not respond to a query.

Asked after the race about the email, Horner told reporters he would not comment "on what motives whatever person may have for doing this.

"I have the support of an incredible family, of an incredible wife, of an incredible team and everybody within that team and my focus is on going racing and winning races and doing the best that I can."

Verstappen senior also denied involvement in the anonymous email.

"That wouldn't make sense. Why would I do that when Max is doing so well here?," he said.

Verstappen has won the last three championships in a row and Saturday's victory was the 55th of his career, all of them with Red Bull.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Dhoni-Sakshi sizzle; DJ Bravo meets SRK!
PIX: Dhoni-Sakshi sizzle; DJ Bravo meets SRK!
'Hockey has helped me in my personal life': Sreejesh
'Hockey has helped me in my personal life': Sreejesh
With IPL on horizon, Gambhir ends political career
With IPL on horizon, Gambhir ends political career
Dhoni has got the perfect dandiya moves!
Dhoni has got the perfect dandiya moves!
Shehbaz Sharif set to become Pak PM for a 2nd time
Shehbaz Sharif set to become Pak PM for a 2nd time
Why BJP hasn't named Maharashtra candidates so far
Why BJP hasn't named Maharashtra candidates so far
Green's heroics and Lyon's spin magic crush Kiwis
Green's heroics and Lyon's spin magic crush Kiwis

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

F1: Verstappen starts season with win in Bahrain

F1: Verstappen starts season with win in Bahrain

PIX: Saina's Masti with Deepika-Ranveer!

PIX: Saina's Masti with Deepika-Ranveer!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances