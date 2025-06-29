HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Verstappen crashes out in Austria after Lap 1 collision

June 29, 2025 20:46 IST

Max Verstappen

IMAGE:  Red Bull's Max Verstappen looks dejected after crashing out during the race. Photograph: Gintare Karpaviciute/Reuters

Max Verstappen suffered his first retirement of the Formula One season on Sunday after a collision with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli on the opening lap of Red Bull's home Austrian Grand Prix.

The four-times world champion had started seventh on the grid, with Italian rookie Antonelli ninth, at a circuit where he has won a record five times.

Antonelli, who clearly caused the Turn Three collision, also retired and the safety car was deployed.

 

"I'm out, I got hit like crazy," Verstappen, third in the championship going into the race, said over the team radio.

"Sorry about that, I locked the rear," Antonelli told his team.

Max Verstappen

IMAGE: Red Bull's Max Verstappen looks on before his car is taken off the track after he crashes out. Photograph: Gintare Karpaviciute/Reuters

The retirement ended a run of 31 grands prix in the points for the Dutch driver, whose fans throng in their thousands to the Red Bull Ring.

The race had started later than scheduled after Carlos Sainz's Williams was stuck on the grid as cars moved away for the formation lap.

Sainz eventually got going and returned to the pitlane, where his car's brakes caught fire before being extinguished by mechanics with smoke still billowing out as he was pushed back and into retirement.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

