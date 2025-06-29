HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India-Pakistan likely to face off in Asia Cup in September

India-Pakistan likely to face off in Asia Cup in September

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 29, 2025 16:11 IST

Following all the hoopla over boycotting India-Pakistan cricket matches after the Pahalgam attack in April, the neighbouring countries are expected to play in the upcoming Asia Cup

IMAGE: Despite all the hoopla over boycotting India-Pakistan cricket matches after the Pahalgam attack in April, the neighbouring countries are expected to play each other in the upcoming Asia Cup. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Just two months ago, following the Pahalgam tragedy on April 22, there were reports that India and Pakistan would not play each other at the Asia Cup scheduled for later this year, as well as ICC events.

However, on Sunday, Cricbuzz reported that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is planning to host the Asia Cup 2025 in September with India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and UAE as the participants.

 

The ACC  is also planning to release the schedule for the six-team tournament in the first week of July. This year, the tournament will be played in the T20 format, and the organisers are looking at September 10 as the start date.

'While nothing concrete has been finalised as yet, indications are that a formal decision could be taken next week. What's more, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is hopeful of releasing the schedule for the six-team tournament in the first week of July, when it is expected to convene,' stated Cricbuzz.

The report also stated that the tournament is expected to be held in a hybrid format while adding that the UAE may be declared the new hosts.

Originally, India were the hosts for Asia Cup 2025 but the tensions against Pakistan have forced the ACC to look for new a host.

The ACC is currently headed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi.

REDIFF CRICKET
