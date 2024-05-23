News
Venus Williams just got her own Barbie doll!

May 23, 2024 13:00 IST
Venus Williams

IMAGE: Venus Williams poses with a Barbie doll. Photographs: Mattel/WME Sports Studio/Handout via REUTERS

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Venus Williams and Australian soccer player Mary Fowler are among nine athletes to get a Barbie doll in their likeness as toy maker Mattel seeks to shine a light on women sports role models ahead of the Paris Olympics.

 

Mattel unveiled the dolls on Wednesday, each with their bespoke accessories. Fowler's wears gloves and holds a football while Williams' doll, dressed in an all white tennis dress and visor as well as wearing earrings, comes with a miniature racket.

The former world number one said she hoped to motivate young girls into sports with the doll.

“I literally can’t imagine my life without sports and without the game," Williams said in a video, in which she held the doll.

"I want other young girls to have that invaluable experience of playing a sport and what it teaches you and what you learn and what you take from it, not just that moment (but) for the rest of your life... I think it’s so important for girls to be in sports."

Estelle Mossely

IMAGE: French boxer Estelle Mossely poses with a Barbie doll in Paris, France.

Other sports figures to have a doll in their likeness include French boxer Estelle Mossely, Polish sprinter Ewa Swoboda, Spanish doctor and paratriathlon athlete Susana Rodriguez, Italian former swimmer Federica Pellegrini, Canadian soccer player Christine Sinclair as well as Mexican and Brazilian gymnasts, Alexa Moreno and Rebeca Andrade.

Mary Fowler

IMAGE: Australian and Manchester City W.F.C. football player, Mary Fowler, poses with a Barbie doll, in Manchester, Britain.

The dolls, unveiled as Barbie turns 65 this year, "(recognise) the impact of sport in fostering self-confidence and ambition among the next generation", Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and Mattel’s Global Head of Dolls, said.

Susana Rodriguez

IMAGE: Spanish paratriathlete Susana Rodriguez poses with a Barbie doll, in Vigo, Spain.

“By shining a light on these inspirational athletes and their stories, we hope to champion the belief that every young girl deserves the opportunity to pursue her passions and turn her dreams into reality," she said in a statement.

Federica Pellegrini

IMAGE: Italian swimmer Federica Pellegrini poses with a Barbie doll, in Verona, Italy.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
