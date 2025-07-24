HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Venus Williams gets Cincinnati wild card

Venus Williams gets Cincinnati wild card

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 24, 2025 11:00 IST

x

Venus Williams

IMAGE: Venus Williams became the oldest player to win a WTA singles match since 2004 when she beat World No 35 Peyton Stearns at the Washington Open on Tuesday, after a 16-month absence from the game. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/Reuters

Venus Williams has received a wild card main draw entry into the Cincinnati Open, the tournament said on Wednesday, as the 45-year-old American enjoys an age-defying return to the spotlight.

The seven-times Grand Slam singles champion became the oldest player to win a WTA singles match since 2004 when she beat World No 35 Peyton Stearns at the Washington Open on Tuesday, after a 16-month

absence from the game.

Williams, who will play Polish fifth seed Magdalena Frech in the next round in Washington, DC on Wednesday, previously declined a wild card entry invite for Indian Wells earlier this year.

 

The Cincinnati Open also offered a wild card invite to hometown talent Caty McNally, who recently returned to action after undergoing elbow surgery last year.

The main draw of the Cincinnati Open begins on August 7.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

History Maker! Divya Marches Into FIDE World Cup Final
History Maker! Divya Marches Into FIDE World Cup Final
Explained: How New Bill Can Reshape Sports Ecosystem
Explained: How New Bill Can Reshape Sports Ecosystem
Venus Williams makes history at 45!
Venus Williams makes history at 45!
Will Rishabh Pant Bat On Day 2?
Will Rishabh Pant Bat On Day 2?
Jaiswal Equals Azharuddin's Massive Test Feat!
Jaiswal Equals Azharuddin's Massive Test Feat!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The Oldest Indian Medical Schools

webstory image 2

Everyone Has A Car! 9 Countries With Highest Ownership

webstory image 3

Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan

VIDEOS

Army airlifts 9-year-old boy trapped in floodwaters in J-K's Rajouri1:48

Army airlifts 9-year-old boy trapped in floodwaters in...

PM Modi lands in London for key talks with Keir Starmer0:20

PM Modi lands in London for key talks with Keir Starmer

Modi receives a heartfelt reception from the Indian diaspora in the UK3:51

Modi receives a heartfelt reception from the Indian...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD