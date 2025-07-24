HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » History Maker! Divya Marches Into FIDE World Cup Final

History Maker! Divya Marches Into FIDE World Cup Final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 24, 2025 00:00 IST

x

Divya continued to be the giant slayer of the event and her game against Tan was a testament to her growing chess skills.

Divya

IMAGE: India's International Master Divya Deshmukh defeated former world champion Zhongyi Tan of China in the second game of the FIDE Women's World Chess Cup semifinals in Batumi, Georgia, on Wednesday. Photograph: FIDE/X

International Master Divya Deshmukh stormed into the final, defeating former world champion Zhongyi Tan of China in the second game of the semifinals and winning the mini-match 1.5-0.5 in the FIDE Women's World Chess Cup in Batumi, Georgia, on Wednesday.

In the process, Divya became the first Indian to make it to the Candidates' tournament.

The stakes are high here as the final berth also ensured her entry in the women's Candidates' tournament next year that will decide the challenger to Wenjun Ju, the reigning women's world champion.

Having already eliminated second seed Zoner Jhu of China and then compatriot Grandmaster D Harika in the quarterfinals, Divya continued to be the giant slayer of the event and her game against Tan was a testament to her growing chess skills.

With the Indian boys making a great headway at the top of the chess world, it was already time for the girls to have a say and Divya is the new girl on the block after R Vaishali.

It was tricks and strategy at display by Divya as she converted to an Alapin Sicilian as white and her time exchange of Bishops for knights guaranteed a pawn plus endgame.

Tan had her chances in the middle game but the former women's world champion did not make use of them and at some point simply missed the thread of the position.

As the endgame arrived, Divya had a couple of extra pawns to coast but Tan remained resourceful right till the end of the game.

 

Divya had an outside passed pawn after the dust subsided and it should have been an easy picking, but the fortunes fluctuated a lot. For the record, the game lasted 101 moves.

In the second semifinal, Koneru Humpy drew with top seed Tingjie Lei of China. Playing white, Humpy faced the Slav defense and went for the iconic exchange variation that normally yields to either equal or giving white the better prospect.

The opening yielded nothing special for Humpy but she got the Bishop pair against two knights to prepare for an advantage. The Queens were traded as early as on 19th move and the payers eventually reached a rook and pawn endgame wherein the Indian enjoyed an extra pawn.

However, with the extra pawn not so relevant, Lei stayed in the loop as the position was not changing much. The draw was a just result when Humpy had just one extra pawn remaining in the rook and pawns endgame and the point was split after 75 moves.

Humpy will now play the tie-breaker against Lei in shorter format.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Pant stretchered off with nasty foot injury!
PIX: Pant stretchered off with nasty foot injury!
PIX: Jaiswal, Sudharsan Shine On Intriguing Day 1
PIX: Jaiswal, Sudharsan Shine On Intriguing Day 1
Rashford takes pay cut as Barca come calling
Rashford takes pay cut as Barca come calling
Jaiswal Equals Azharuddin's Massive Test Feat!
Jaiswal Equals Azharuddin's Massive Test Feat!
East Bengal thrash SUFC in Durand Cup opener
East Bengal thrash SUFC in Durand Cup opener

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Everyone Has A Car! 9 Countries With Highest Ownership

webstory image 2

Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan

webstory image 3

Rain 101: Meet the Types of Rain!

VIDEOS

Heavy rainfall transforms Doda into paradise1:09

Heavy rainfall transforms Doda into paradise

All gates of Salal Dam opened in Reasi amid heavy rainfall3:20

All gates of Salal Dam opened in Reasi amid heavy rainfall

BSF on High Alert at India-Pakistan Border1:02

BSF on High Alert at India-Pakistan Border

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD