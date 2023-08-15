News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Venus Williams better than ever after injury struggles

Venus Williams better than ever after injury struggles

August 15, 2023 10:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Venus Williams

IMAGE: Venus Williams said she was happy to get past world number 16 Kudermetova in Cincinnati after rain interrupted the contest. Photograph: Cara Owsley-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams says she is now playing at a better level than at the start of an injury-plagued 2023 season after sealing her first top 20 win in four years by beating Veronika Kudermetova at the Cincinnati Open on Monday.

The 43-year-old's hopes of competing in the Australian Open in January were dashed after she suffered a hamstring problem at the rain-hit Auckland Classic and she only returned in June having decided to skip Roland Garros.

 

Williams, who injured her right knee during her Wimbledon defeat to Elina Svitolina last month, said she was happy to get past world number 16 Kudermetova in Cincinnati after rain interrupted the contest.

"I think I'm at a better level than I started the year, to be honest," Williams told reporters.

"I was actually worried about the rain delay, because I'm traumatized by Auckland and all those rain delays and getting injured after that, cooling down and changing serves, going in. I'm like 'Oh my God I can't let that happen again to me'."

Williams, currently ranked number 533, overcame deficits in both sets to bag her first tour win since beating Camila Giorgi in the Birmingham first round and said playing more regularly had helped her build momentum.

"My serve is better. My second serve is better. It's really about playing matches. You can't replicate it. Especially after you take a large amount of time off," Williams said.

"You have to keep putting yourself in that position to just play. So that's really where I am right now. I'm fine game-wise, but playing matches is a different ball game."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Vinesh Phogat out of Asian Games with injury
Vinesh Phogat out of Asian Games with injury
Independence Day: India's 5 greatest sports triumphs
Independence Day: India's 5 greatest sports triumphs
Kohli's All Smiles In His 'Happy Place'
Kohli's All Smiles In His 'Happy Place'
On I-Day, Modi prescribes several mantras for India
On I-Day, Modi prescribes several mantras for India
In last I-Day speech before 2024 poll, Modi slams Oppn
In last I-Day speech before 2024 poll, Modi slams Oppn
Chirag Shetty's winning mantra: Room full of medals
Chirag Shetty's winning mantra: Room full of medals
Kharge skips I-Day event at Red Fort, cites eye problem
Kharge skips I-Day event at Red Fort, cites eye problem

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Spain stun Sweden; seals World Cup final spot

Spain stun Sweden; seals World Cup final spot

Anand applauds: 4 Indian chess players reach quarters

Anand applauds: 4 Indian chess players reach quarters

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances