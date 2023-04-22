Vennam-Deotale win mixed team archery World Cup gold

IMAGE: Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale at the World Cup Archery Stage 1 compound mixed team gold event in Antalya on Saturday. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Jyothi Surekha Vennam and her debutant partner Ojas Deotale were at their ruthless best while prevailing over Chinese Taipei 159-154 as India grabbed the compound mixed team archery gold to open their account in the World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya on Saturday.

This is India's second World Cup gold medal in the mixed compound event.

Jyothi and veteran Abhishek Verma had clinched the maiden gold in World Cup-3 in Paris 2022.

In the absence of India's multiple World Cup winner Verma, who failed to make the cut from the national trials, the new-look Indian pair hardly looked short on experience and hit the centre an incredible 15 times from 16 arrows to defeat their 12th-seeded opponents in a lopsided final.

Of the 15 perfect 10s, 12 times they hit the X (closer to the centre).

The second seeded Indian duo of Jyothi and 20-year-old Deotale dropped just one point only once in the final end, otherwise it would have been a perfect 160/160.

There was no stopping Jyothi and Deotale. They drilled in a string of perfect 10s to race to a 120-116 lead in the penultimate end.

The second end was a fairy tale affair as they hit the X all on their four attempts to make it 80-76.