News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Vennam-Deotale win mixed team archery World Cup gold

Vennam-Deotale win mixed team archery World Cup gold

Source: PTI
April 22, 2023 15:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jyothi Surekha Vennam and her debutant partner Ojas Deotale

IMAGE: Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale at the World Cup Archery Stage 1 compound mixed team gold event in Antalya on Saturday. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Jyothi Surekha Vennam and her debutant partner Ojas Deotale were at their ruthless best while prevailing over Chinese Taipei 159-154 as India grabbed the compound mixed team archery gold to open their account in the World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya on Saturday.

This is India's second World Cup gold medal in the mixed compound event.

Jyothi and veteran Abhishek Verma had clinched the maiden gold in World Cup-3 in Paris 2022.

 

In the absence of India's multiple World Cup winner Verma, who failed to make the cut from the national trials, the new-look Indian pair hardly looked short on experience and hit the centre an incredible 15 times from 16 arrows to defeat their 12th-seeded opponents in a lopsided final.

Of the 15 perfect 10s, 12 times they hit the X (closer to the centre).

The second seeded Indian duo of Jyothi and 20-year-old Deotale dropped just one point only once in the final end, otherwise it would have been a perfect 160/160.

There was no stopping Jyothi and Deotale. They drilled in a string of perfect 10s to race to a 120-116 lead in the penultimate end.

The second end was a fairy tale affair as they hit the X all on their four attempts to make it 80-76.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
CSK coach Fleming hails 'absolute craftsman' Dhoni
CSK coach Fleming hails 'absolute craftsman' Dhoni
PICS: Arsenal stage late escape, but title hopes hit
PICS: Arsenal stage late escape, but title hopes hit
It's That Man Jaddu Again!
It's That Man Jaddu Again!
Amid tussle, Raut says Ajit Pawar capable of...
Amid tussle, Raut says Ajit Pawar capable of...
KKR need sound opening balance vs heavyweights CSK
KKR need sound opening balance vs heavyweights CSK
Cong leader, who alleged harassment, expelled
Cong leader, who alleged harassment, expelled
'She was the force behind Yash Chopra's empire'
'She was the force behind Yash Chopra's empire'

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Sachin's Fave Innings? His Fave Dish?

Sachin's Fave Innings? His Fave Dish?

Indian swimmer equals World mark in Sea of Galilee

Indian swimmer equals World mark in Sea of Galilee

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances