Turning Point: Jaddu Derails Sunrisers

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja with CSK Bowling Coach Dwayne Bravo. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings clinched a comfortable win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, with the hosts dominating both sessions at the Chepauk.

In front of a sea of yellow at the M A Chidambaram stadium on Friday, April 21, 2023, CSK posted an all-round show to down the Aiden Markram-led Hyderabad side.

Chennai, who have won the coveted IPL trophy four times, began the season on a losing note. But the Super Kings have now won four out of their six contests.

As the 41-year-old Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is rumoured to be in his final IPL season, continued to play a key role for the Super Kings, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who looked set to take over from Dhoni, handed CSK the breakthrough once again.

In the previous season, Dhoni had handed the captaincy to Jadeja. But the Super Kings failed to perform and after a rocky season, Jadeja's reign came to an end due to injury, with Dhoni taking back the reins.

IMAGE: Jadeja was miffed after a missed a caught-and-bowled opportunity following an unintentional collision with Heinrich Klaasen. Photograph: BCCI

Many believed that it would be the end of Jadeja and CSK's partnership. Much to the relief of the Whistle Podu army, Jadeja returned to the line-up under Dhoni, and he has been consistently delivering for the former champs this season.

During Friday's match, CSK were in control throughout, but Jadeja's spell put them in the driver's seat.

After opting to bowl first, Akash Singh picked up Harry Brook in the powerplay. Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi rebuild SRH's innings as the visitors enjoyed a modest outing in the rest of the Powerplay.

With Dhoni bringing spin into the attack following the Powerplay, the Sunrisers innings was derailed.

IMAGE: Jadeja's three-wicket haul saw him win the Player of the Match award. Photograph: BCCI

CSK has enjoyed a strong show in the middle phase in matches this season, and once again, led by Jadeja, Chennai ripped through the SRH line-up.

After Jadeja broke their highest partnership on the day -- between Abhishek and Tripathi who added 36 off 30 -- the CSK bowlers rallied to pick up regular wickets.

As has been their story this season, Sunrisers struggled to build partnerships as they folded for 134/7.

Jadeja's 3/22 took the game away from the visitors as they posted an under-par total, which was comfortably chased down by the hosts.