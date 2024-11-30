News
Van Nistelrooy named Leicester City manager

Van Nistelrooy named Leicester City manager

November 30, 2024 19:21 IST
Ruud van Nistelrooy had recently served as Interim Manager of Manchester United after the sacking of Erik ten Hag

IMAGE: Ruud van Nistelrooy had recently served as Interim Manager of Manchester United after the sacking of Erik ten Hag. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Leicester City Ruud van Nistelrooy, as the new manager, bringing a wealth of experience from his illustrious career both as a player and a coach.

The 48-year-old Dutchman, van Nistelrooy has agreed to terms on a contract that will keep him with the club until June 2027.

Van Nistelrooy is set to arrive in the UK in time to attend Leicester's Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday. He will officially assume full First Team responsibilities from Sunday. During the match at the Gtech Community Stadium, City will be led by first team coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes.

Renowned as one of the Premier League's best-ever strikers, van Nistelrooy has built a growing reputation as a talented manager and coach. His coaching career includes stints with PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, and the Dutch national team. As a player, Van Nistelrooy had a highly decorated career, featuring for clubs like PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, and Real Madrid. He scored 349 goals at club level and an additional 35 goals in 70 appearances for the Netherlands national team, a release said.

Van Nistelrooy recently served as Interim Manager at Manchester United. In this role, he oversaw three victories and a draw earlier this season after being appointed assistant to Erik Ten Hag in the summer.

His coaching career began at PSV Eindhoven in 2013, where he quickly made an impact. He managed the PSV Under-19s for three seasons and spent a year managing Jong PSV in the Dutch second tier. As Head Coach of PSV's senior team, he led them to silverware, including the KNVB Cup and the Johan Cruyff Shield, demonstrating his ability to achieve success.

Van Nistelrooy has also gained valuable experience as Assistant Coach for the Netherlands national team under Guus Hiddink. His playing career saw him work under some of football's most legendary managers, including Alex Ferguson, Bobby Robson, and Fabio Capello.

Leicester City fans can look forward to Van Nistelrooy's first match in charge on Tuesday, when the Foxes will host West Ham United at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League. With his extensive experience and proven track record, Van Nistelrooy's appointment is a promising development for the club's future.

Source: REUTERS
Aus bowlers have 'set plans' to tackle Indian batters
Still all square as Gukesh-Liren play out another draw
Missing! Chess Gold, Silver Medals
Forest's Wood creates Premier League record
Indian football: MCFC battle past Hyderabad; Bagan win
PKL: Patna Pirates crush Bengaluru Bulls
Pakistan ready to host Champions Trophy: PCB

