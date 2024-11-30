Indian football: Mumbai battle past Hyderabad; Bagan win

IMAGE: Mumbai City FC owner Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha and wife Alia catch the ISL action at Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Saturday. Photograph: ISL/X

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky expressed his delight as his team returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Hyderabad FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday.

The hosts were relentless from the outset, applying pressure on the visitors right from the first whistle. Their persistence paid off in the 29th minute when Mehtab Singh powered in a header to secure the lead.

Mumbai City FC defended resolutely to maintain their advantage, earning all three points and keeping a clean sheet--their second of the season and their first at home against Hyderabad FC.

"We reacted very well. We came together, regrouped, and showed it in the first half. For me, the first half was very good. We won 1-0, but later, when substitutions came, you could see we played to win. It wasn't necessarily the football we all wanted to see, but we played to win," Kratky said during the post-match press conference.

Kratky praised his players for their resilience and quick recovery following a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Punjab FC in the previous matchweek. He also emphasised the importance of building on this victory. With their third win of the season, the Islanders now have 13 points from nine games.

"I'm very proud of the boys because it's not easy to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat in just four days. Hyderabad FC are a strong team, improving with every match, and capable of beating anyone, so it wasn't an easy task. But this win isn't enough--we need to carry this momentum into the upcoming games and fight for more points," the head coach stated.

However, the victory was overshadowed by growing injury concerns. Midfielders Yoell van Nieff and Jeremy Manzorro were already sidelined, while Jon Toral and Sahil Panwar were forced off during the match, adding to the team's woes.

"Injuries are part of football. But as I've said, there are players waiting for their chance, and they're good enough to step up. That's why I'm here--to prepare them. Sometimes you have to wait for opportunities, and we'll approach this situation the same way. We'll get the boys ready," he added.

Mohun Bagan edge past Chennaiyin

Jason Cumings came off the bench to score a late goal as Mohun Bagan fought hard for a 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC in their ISL clash at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

The breakthrough came in the 86th minute, moments after Greg Stewart's introduction.

The Scotsman made an immediate impact, finding Cummings inside the box with a perfectly weighted pass.

The Australian striker made no mistake, smashing the ball past Nawaz to ignite euphoric celebrations among the Salt Lake crowd.

The defending Shield winners now are ahead of Bengaluru FC on goal difference at the top of the 13-team standings, logging 20 points from nine games each.

Chennaiyin FC have 12 points from 10 matches at eighth place.

The opening-half was a cagey affair, with neither team managing to break the deadlock.

Mohun Bagan looked to set the tempo early, with Liston Colaco and Dimi Petratos testing Chennaiyin's defence.

However, it was the visitors who nearly drew first blood, with Irfan Yadwad and Connor Shields causing trouble for the Mariners' backline.

The standout moment of the half came in the 38th minute when Chennaiyin goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz pulled off a spectacular save to deny Colaco's curling effort.

The game remained evenly-poised at halftime, with both sides rueing missed opportunities.

The second-half saw a flurry of tactical changes, with both coaches looking to find the breakthrough.

Mohun Bagan introduced Sahal Abdul Samad and Jason Cummings in quick succession, while Chennaiyin responded with Daniel Chukwu and Lukas Brambilla to add fresh legs.

Chennaiyin pushed for an equaliser in the dying minutes, but Vishal Kaith and the Mohun Bagan defence held firm, ensuring the three points stayed in Kolkata.

I-League: Rajasthan United beat Namdhari 3-1 with comeback win; Dempo overcome Lajong

Rajasthan United FC staged a stunning second-half comeback to beat hosts Namdhari FC 3-1 in the I-League in Sri Bhaini Sahib, on Saturday.

Namdhari took a fortunate lead in the 18th minute when Rajasthan defender Wayne Vaz, under pressure from Akashdeep Singh, scored an own goal.

The hosts dominated early, with Akashdeep coming close to doubling the lead in the 34th minute, only for Rajasthan goalkeeper James Kithan to deny him with a superb save.

Rajasthan grew into the game and equalised in the 51st minute after William Neihsial was fouled in the box and Alain Oyarzun converted the resultant penalty with ease.

Namdhari nearly regained the lead in the 70th minute, but Cledson Dasilva's header drifted narrowly wide.



Three minutes later, Seiminmang Manchong dribbled past multiple defenders and fired in a low shot that eluded goalkeeper Jaspreet Singh, putting Rajasthan ahead.

Namdhari's hopes faded after a red card in the 80th minute, and Wayne Vaz redeemed himself in the 85th minute, tapping in from close range to seal Rajasthan's victory.

Later in the evening, Dempo SC clinched their maiden victory of the season, defeating hosts Shillong Lajong FC 2-0.

Goals from Pruthvesh Pednekar (53') and Matija Babovic (90') sealed a crucial away win for Samir Naik's men, building on their opening draw against Aizawl FC.

The match began evenly, with Lajong's Damaitphang Lyngdoh testing Dempo goalkeeper Ashish Sibi early on.

Despite creating chances, Lajong failed to convert, with Daniel Gonçalves missing a key opportunity. Dempo's disciplined defense soaked up the pressure, keeping the first half goalless.

The Goan side shifted gears after the break when Pednekar broke the deadlock, heading home a corner from Cristián Pérez.

Lajong's attempts to equalise were thwarted by Sibi's stellar saves, including a vital stop against Phrangki Buam.

Babovic sealed the win in stoppage time with a sensational long-range strike that left Lajong goalkeeper Neithovilie Chalieu rooted.