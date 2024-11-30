News
PKL: Patna Pirates crush Bengaluru Bulls

Source: PTI
November 30, 2024 22:19 IST
The Patna Pirates were dominant in their win over Bengaluru Bull in their PKL match in Noida, on Saturday

IMAGE: The Patna Pirates were dominant in their win over Bengaluru Bull in their PKL match in Noida, on Saturday. Photograph: PKL/X

Patna Pirates were back to their usual groove as they defeated Bengaluru Bulls 54-29 in the Pro Kabaddi League in Noida on Saturday.

The dynamic raiding duo of Devank Dalal (17 points) and Ayan Lohchab (13 points), both securing Super 10s, combined with Shubham Shinde's defensive brilliance (High 5) ensured a massive 25-point win for the Pirates.

 

The Pirates dominated early, with Ayan leading raids and the team inflicting an ALL OUT to lead 22-12 by halftime.

Despite Pardeep Narwal's vintage Dubki and a Super Raid reducing the deficit, the Bulls faltered as Patna inflicted two more ALL OUTs in the second half.

Shubham Shinde's crucial Super Tackle on Pardeep sealed the deal, reinforcing their PKL dominance.

