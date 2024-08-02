News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » US set new world record in 4x400m mixed relay

US set new world record in 4x400m mixed relay

August 02, 2024 23:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Bryce Deadmon of United States in action during heat 1 of the 4x400m mixed relay. Photograph: Alina Smutko / Reuters

The United States team broke their own world record in the 4x400 mixed relay in the opening heats at the Paris Olympics on Friday, crossing the line in three minutes 7.41 seconds.

They set the previous mark of 3:08.80 at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

The U.S. led midway through the second lap in a text book performance, overcoming a fast field in the opening heat in which four national records were broken on top of the world mark.

 

IMAGE: Kaylyn Brown of United States crosses the finish line to win Heat 1 and breaks the world record. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier / Reuters

"I've gotten quite a few practices in over the last few days and we've just gotten better," said Shamier Little, who ran the second leg for the Americans. "We've got great chemistry."

The French team were willed across the finish by a partisan home crowd at the Stade de France, as they held off Belgium and Jamaica to finish second in 3:10.60 in the rarely contested event.

The 4x400 mixed relay final is set for Saturday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'India can take on anyone now': Hockey legend Pal
'India can take on anyone now': Hockey legend Pal
Carlos Alcaraz reaches Olympic tennis singles final
Carlos Alcaraz reaches Olympic tennis singles final
South Korea wins gold in Archery Mixed Team event
South Korea wins gold in Archery Mixed Team event
Himachal cloudburst: 8 dead, search on for 45 missing
Himachal cloudburst: 8 dead, search on for 45 missing
Lakshya first Indian man in Olympics badminton semis!
Lakshya first Indian man in Olympics badminton semis!
PIX: Spinners help Sri Lanka tie first India ODI
PIX: Spinners help Sri Lanka tie first India ODI
GPS, drone pictures used to find Wayanad survivors
GPS, drone pictures used to find Wayanad survivors

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

PIX: Spinners help Sri Lanka tie first India ODI

PIX: Spinners help Sri Lanka tie first India ODI

Lakshya first Indian man in Olympics badminton semis!

Lakshya first Indian man in Olympics badminton semis!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances