South Korea wins gold in Archery Mixed Team event

IMAGE: Sihyeon Lim of South Korea and Woojin Kim of South Korea in action during the final. Photograph: Tingshu Wang / Reuters.

South Korea's mixed archery pair of Lim Si-hyeon and Kim Woo-jin swept the floor 6-0 with their German opponents to take the gold medal and retain their title at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

It is the third gold medal that South Korea has won in archery in Paris, as the country's dominance of the sport continues. The United States took the bronze medal.

South Korea's Lim and Kim won gold earlier during the Games in the women's and men's team events, respectively. The German pairing of Michelle Kroppen and Florian Unruh were no match for them, falling short in the first set and never recovering.

The crowd at Esplanade des Invalides, with a large South Korean contingent, cheered wildly when Lim and Kim hit the bullseye in three out of four shots in the first set.

The mixed team event in archery was introduced for the first time during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, with South Korea winning the inaugural gold medal.