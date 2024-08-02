News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'India can take on anyone now': Hockey legend Pal

'India can take on anyone now': Hockey legend Pal

Source: PTI
August 02, 2024 22:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India’s Abhishek, Hardik Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay celebrate their first goal against Australia. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Hockey legend Ajit Pal Singh on Friday lauded the Indian men team for their brave performance against Tokyo Games silver medallist and nemesis Australia, whom it defeated after 52 years in the Olympics in Paris.

In 1972 Munich Games, hockey was played for the first time in astro-turf.

"Australia has always dominated us. After the 1972 Olympics we have always been battered by Australia. But the way our team played today, it was heartening to see. Out of the four quarters, India dominated three, only in the second Quarter India were on the back-foot a bit," Ajit Pal told PTI video.

"The way India played today, they taught the Australians how to play hockey.

"We can beat any team now and I would like to congratulate all the hockey lovers in India and can only say 'Well done Boys!'," he added.

 

The 1975 World Cup-winning captain also lauded skipper Harmanpreet Singh and described him as the heart and soul of the side.

"Harmanpreet is the life and soul of the team. In the previous games, he equalised with his goal and one of his goals was the match winner. Today also he was outstanding. Also, Jarmanpreet Singh, I am very happy to see that boy, he was really fighting.

"Abhishek, Sukhjeet (Singh), Hardik (Singh) were too good but the forward line players need to step up. Those players have the potential and I expect them to come good in the games ahead," Ajit Pal said.
"Sreejesh as usual made the team feel at ease. When he is there, the team doesn't need to worry," he added.

Ajit Pal also praised India for their performance against Belgium.

"India played well against Belgium as well, they have defeated them earlier but Australia was the one side that they needed to defeat. They should take confidence from the win and now they can take on anyone in the remaining matches.

"Any other team will take them lightly now. Today India established that we are here to fight and win the medal," he concluded.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Olympic boxing gender row deepens as Lin wins...
Olympic boxing gender row deepens as Lin wins...
Olympic champions unsurprised by Manu's success
Olympic champions unsurprised by Manu's success
'I am Dhanraj Pillay for this generation'
'I am Dhanraj Pillay for this generation'
Govt removes BSF chief, top officers post J-K attacks
Govt removes BSF chief, top officers post J-K attacks
Sen enters semifinals with thrilling win over Chen
Sen enters semifinals with thrilling win over Chen
Why wasn't NEET-UG exam scrapped?: SC explains
Why wasn't NEET-UG exam scrapped?: SC explains
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 3, 2024
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 3, 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Carlos Alcaraz reaches Olympic tennis singles final

Carlos Alcaraz reaches Olympic tennis singles final

South Korea wins gold in Archery Mixed Team event

South Korea wins gold in Archery Mixed Team event

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances