News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » US Open: Sinner crushes Michelsen, reaches 3rd Round

US Open: Sinner crushes Michelsen, reaches 3rd Round

August 29, 2024 23:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jannik Sinner at the US Open

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner converted eight of his 16 break-point chances en route to dispatching Michelsen in 99 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Top seed Jannik Sinner beat American Alex Michelsen 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 on Thursday to reach the third round of the U.S. Open where the Italian's doping case remains a focus even though he was cleared of wrongdoing.

Sinner converted eight of his 16 break-point chances en route to dispatching Michelsen in 99 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In the early goings Michelsen proved up for the challenge as he twice came back from a break down in the first set, but when Sinner broke a third time for a 5-4 lead he promptly closed out the tighly-contested frame on serve.

 

Sinner found another gear in the second set and had a much easier time as he raced out to a 3-0 double-break lead to seize control and never looked back as Michelsen's serve suddenly abandoned him.

Michelsen made an encouraging start to the third set but Sinner remained all business and continued applying pressure, eventually earning the decisive break for a 3-2 lead and going on to serve out the match with a routine hold.

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner had tested positive twice for an anabolic agent in March but avoided a ban as it was ruled he bore no fault or negligence for the violations. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

The victory was in stark contrast when compared to their first meeting two weeks ago during the second round of a U.S. Open tune-up event in Cincinnati where Sinner prevailed in two close sets en route to lifting the title.

Up next for Sinner, who counts the Australian Open among his ATP Tour-leading five titles this year, will be either Italy's Mattia Bellucci or Australia's Christopher O'Connell.

Ahead of the year's final Grand Slam, the International Tennis Integrity Agency revealed that Sinner had tested positive twice for an anabolic agent in March but avoided a ban as it was ruled he bore no fault or negligence for the violations.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Players at US Open battle through heat, humidity
SEE: Players at US Open battle through heat, humidity
Sharmila And Kenny's Olympic Love Story
Sharmila And Kenny's Olympic Love Story
US Open PICS: Djokovic, Zverev advance to 3rd Round
US Open PICS: Djokovic, Zverev advance to 3rd Round
India, China discuss LAC, seek to ease differences
India, China discuss LAC, seek to ease differences
Ambani unveils growth roadmap for Reliance
Ambani unveils growth roadmap for Reliance
No HC relief for Tharoor in scorpion remark against PM
No HC relief for Tharoor in scorpion remark against PM
Manipur's Kuki-Zo groups demand UT with legislature
Manipur's Kuki-Zo groups demand UT with legislature

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

US Open: Look At What Stars Are Wearing!

US Open: Look At What Stars Are Wearing!

Adorable! Sabalenka's 'mini-me' steals the show

Adorable! Sabalenka's 'mini-me' steals the show

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances