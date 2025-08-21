HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PIX: Errani-Vavassori retain US Open mixed doubles crown

PIX: Errani-Vavassori retain US Open mixed doubles crown

1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 21, 2025 09:49 IST

x

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori

IMAGE: Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori pose with the trophy after winning the US Open mixed doubles final, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Wednesday. Photographs: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori retained their mixed doubles title at the US Open on Wednesday, overcoming Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 in the competition's reimagined format that drew some of the top singles players.

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori

The defending champions, who needed a wild card entry into the competition that prioritised singles rankings, relied on their veteran experience to outfox the Polish-Norwegian duo.

The packed house at Arthur Ashe Stadium cheered wildly as Vavassori clinched it with a lethal forehand and the pair walked away with a $1 million prize.

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori

Organisers have tested a novel format for the competition this year, hosting it during the week before the main singles draw with eight entries based on combined singles rankings of players and eight wild cards.

Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud pose with the runner-up trophy. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters
 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Seville upstages Olympic champion Lyles again in 100m
Seville upstages Olympic champion Lyles again in 100m
Alcaraz, Djokovic lose in US Open mixed doubles
Alcaraz, Djokovic lose in US Open mixed doubles
Anand vs Kasparov; Gukesh faces Carlsen: Legendary rivals to clash
Anand vs Kasparov; Gukesh faces Carlsen: Legendary rivals to clash
AITA power struggle erupts ahead of India's Davis Cup tie
AITA power struggle erupts ahead of India's Davis Cup tie
Chahal's Ex-Wife Breaks Silence On 'Fake Marriage'
Chahal's Ex-Wife Breaks Silence On 'Fake Marriage'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Presidents, Vice Presidents: North & South

webstory image 2

9 Famous Indian Biscuits To Die For

webstory image 3

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Tab Active 5

VIDEOS

'I resigned before- - -': Amit Shah's face-off with Congress MP in Lok Sabha3:47

'I resigned before- - -': Amit Shah's face-off with...

'Can't break my spirit': Rekha Gupta's first reaction on attack during public meet2:38

'Can't break my spirit': Rekha Gupta's first reaction on...

'Mera ek haath hi kaafi hai', Shah Rukh on shoulder injury0:39

'Mera ek haath hi kaafi hai', Shah Rukh on shoulder injury

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV