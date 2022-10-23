News
Rediff.com  » Sports » US F1 GP: Sainz on pole; Verstappen on front row

US F1 GP: Sainz on pole; Verstappen on front row

October 23, 2022 05:05 IST


IMAGE: Ferrari's Carlos Sainz reacts in parc ferme during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas, in Austin, Texas, on Saturday. Photograph: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Carlos Sainz put Ferrari on pole position for the US Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, with Red Bull's double World champion Max Verstappen joining the Spaniard on the front row.

 

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was second in the qualifying session but carried a 10-place grid penalty for power unit changes. Verstappen was third fastest.

Red Bull can clinch the constructors' championship on Sunday while Verstappen, who took his second successive drivers' title in Japan this month, is aiming for a record-equalling 13th win of the season.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
