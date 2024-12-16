Upton's mental masterclass: The secret behind Gukesh's triumph

'In a World Championship, it's not only about chess. There is a lot of mental and emotional pressure to deal with.'

IMAGE: D Gukesh made history last week by defeating China's Ding Liren in Singapore, to become the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. Photograph: Eng Chin An/FIDE

His history-scripting world title was not just a result of good strategy on the chess board, said Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh on Monday, crediting mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton for helping him tame the 'emotional pressure' of competing at the biggest stage.



The 18-year-old Gukesh, who defeated China's Ding Liren to become the youngest-ever winner of the World title, arrived in Chennai on Monday to a rousing welcome from enthusiastic fans and officials.



"In a World Championship, it's not only about chess. There is a lot of mental and emotional pressure to deal with. Paddy's teachings helped me in that regard," Gukesh said in a press meet organised by Velammal Vidyalaya, his childhood school.



Upton, a renowned mental conditioning coach, worked with Gukesh in the run-up to and during the the 14-game marathon event in Singapore.



"The suggestions and the conversations I have had with him, have been very important for me and my development as a player," he said.

IMAGE: D Gukesh celebrates his victory with mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton. Photograph: Maria Emelianova/FIDE

Gukesh also detailed how his association started with the South African, who has the experience of working with the 2011 cricket World Cup-winning Indian cricket team and the men's hockey team that bagged a bronze at the Paris Olympics.



"Paddy has been a very important part of my team. After I won the Candidates (in April), I asked Sandeep sir (Sandeep Singhal of Westbridge Capital) for a mental trainer," Gukesh recalled.



"He immediately put me in touch with Paddy Upton, who has a lot of experience working with high-performance athletes," said the youngster.



A day after Gukesh's title triumph, Upton had lauded the teenager's "self-awareness".



"I think that's the thing that's really stood out, his ability to recognise his thoughts and manage his mind and his understanding of how to do so," Upton said.

"...he is a World champion because he was able to manage himself and remain focused and stay in the game even though he's 0-1 down right from the beginning. So that really is a mark of a champion."