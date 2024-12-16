News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Meet Gukesh's Soulmate

Meet Gukesh's Soulmate

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 16, 2024 11:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dommaraju Gukesh

Photographs: D Gukesh/Instagram

World Chess Champion D Gukesh can't seem to get enough of his latest prize.

The 18-year-old Grandmaster from Chennai made history last week by defeating China's Ding Liren in Singapore, to become the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. Gukesh surpassed Garry Kasparov's long-standing record -- the legendary Russian had clinched the World title at 22 way back in 1985.

Gukesh also joins an elite club with the great Viswanathan Anand -- India's five-time World champion, becoming only the second Indian to claim the coveted global title.

The new World champion celebrated his triumph with a humorous touch. Sharing a photo of himself with the trophy on Instagram, Gukesh captioned it with a single word: 'SOULMATE' along with a red heart.

Dommaraju Gukesh

He then posted another photo where he pointed at a cheeky signboard that read, 'I know I'm pretty, but please do not touch me' in a reference to his growing fanbase, especially young lady admirers.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
'Gukesh Has Nerves Of Steel'
'Gukesh Has Nerves Of Steel'
'Gukesh Always Surprises Me'
'Gukesh Always Surprises Me'
'Christmas Has Come Early For India'
'Christmas Has Come Early For India'
Gukesh returns to grand welcome in Chennai
Gukesh returns to grand welcome in Chennai
He made 'innumerable' tablas for the Ustad
He made 'innumerable' tablas for the Ustad
Mahedi powers Bangladesh to thrilling victory
Mahedi powers Bangladesh to thrilling victory
Sovereign Gold Bonds On Way Out
Sovereign Gold Bonds On Way Out

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Why Brands Are Chasing Gukesh
Why Brands Are Chasing Gukesh
SEE: Gukesh, Mum, Dad & The Trophy
SEE: Gukesh, Mum, Dad & The Trophy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances