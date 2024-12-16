Meet Gukesh's Soulmate

Photographs: D Gukesh/Instagram

World Chess Champion D Gukesh can't seem to get enough of his latest prize.



The 18-year-old Grandmaster from Chennai made history last week by defeating China's Ding Liren in Singapore, to become the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. Gukesh surpassed Garry Kasparov's long-standing record -- the legendary Russian had clinched the World title at 22 way back in 1985.



Gukesh also joins an elite club with the great Viswanathan Anand -- India's five-time World champion, becoming only the second Indian to claim the coveted global title.

The new World champion celebrated his triumph with a humorous touch. Sharing a photo of himself with the trophy on Instagram, Gukesh captioned it with a single word: 'SOULMATE' along with a red heart.

He then posted another photo where he pointed at a cheeky signboard that read, 'I know I'm pretty, but please do not touch me' in a reference to his growing fanbase, especially young lady admirers.