UP Prometheans Replace Chennai Lions in Ultimate Table Tennis League

UP Prometheans are set to join Ultimate Table Tennis, replacing Chennai Lions, as the league expands its footprint and aims to strengthen India's presence in the sport.

Photograph: UTT/X

Key Points UP Prometheans replace Chennai Lions in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) league for Season 7.

The seventh season of Ultimate Table Tennis will be held in Goa in July, featuring seven teams.

The UTT format will be a single round-robin, increasing the total number of ties to 24.

Mukesh Sharma, a first-generation entrepreneur, owns the UP Prometheans team, aiming for excellence in high-performance sport.

Jaipur Patriots are no longer part of the league due to non-compliance and payment defaults.

UP Prometheans has replaced Chennai Lions in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), the organisers announced on Tuesday ahead of the seventh season of the league.

The UP team is owned by first-generation entrepreneur Mukesh Sharma.

Season 7, to be held in July in Goa, will feature seven teams competing in a single round-robin format, where each team will face every other team once in the league phase. The total number of ties will increase to 24, up from 23 for the last two seasons.

Statements on the New Team

Commenting on the development, Ekansh Gupta, CEO, Ultimate Table Tennis, said, "We are pleased to see UTT's footprint extend into Uttar Pradesh with UP Prometheans coming on board. As India's largest state, UP holds immense potential for sport, and this addition strengthens our ambition of building a league that truly represents the country."

Speaking on the occasion, Mukesh Sharma said, "I'm excited to be part of Ultimate Table Tennis, which has already set a strong benchmark over the past seasons. With UP Prometheans, we look forward to raising the bar further and building a team that reflects our commitment to excellence and high-performance sport. This is another step towards strengthening India's journey to the Olympic podium."

Jaipur Patriots Exit

Jaipur Patriots also ceased to be part of the League due to repeated non-compliance with the terms of the executed franchise agreement and persistent payment defaults.